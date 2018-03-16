Maharashtra CM Fadnavis sends Aurangabad police commissioner on forced leave

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis sent Aurangabad police commissioner Yashaswi Yadav on forced leave for allegedly mishandling the public outcry and protest against piled up garbage in the city last week.

An inquiry against the IPS officer will also be conducted by a panel comprising additional chief secretary and director general of police, the CM announced in the legislative assembly.

The issue of the piled up garbage in the Aurangabad city over the last few days and the subsequent protest that took a violent turn was scheduled to be discussed through calling attention in the Assembly on Thursday. Citizens of an area where the civic body was supposed to dump the garbage objected to the same, following which the civic body could not dispose off the garbage in the city.

Leader of opposition in the legislative assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, demanded action against the commissioner. He said that the protesting citizens including women and children were brutally beaten up by the police and the responsibility should be fixed on the police chief. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar demanded suspension of the civic and police chief of the Aurangabad.

Members from other parties too demanded strict action against the police chief for the atrocities against the protesters. The members narrated atrocities against the protesting women, patients and children, and how the police resorted to stone pelting.

The uproar by the opposition led to adjournment of the house on five occasions, followed by a meeting of leaders from both the sides. CM Fadnavis later made a statement in the lower house, announcing that the probe in the case will be complete in one month, and the officer will be sent on the forced leave until then.

The additional charge of city commissioner has been handed over to inspector general of police of Aurangabad range.

Yadav was not available for a comment.