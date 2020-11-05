e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra CM reviews Navi Mumbai airport progress, directs to speed up work

Maharashtra CM reviews Navi Mumbai airport progress, directs to speed up work

mumbai Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who reviewed the progress of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project on Wednesday, directed the officials to speed up the work and resolve technical glitches. During the meeting, officials reviewed the technical aspect after Adani Group took over the control of the proposed airport from GVK Group, which handled Mumbai International Airport. “There were technical issues that needed ironing out, including the shareholding pattern and the qualifying criteria of GVK etc. It was decided that these matters will be put before the Cidco board for its approval. Following which it will be sent to the chief secretary. Meanwhile, the chief minister has asked everybody to expedite the work to make the airport operational,” said a senior bureaucrat who was present in the meeting.

top news
Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
US Election 2020: Vote count and other latest developments
US Election 2020: Vote count and other latest developments
Nitish Kumar clears air on citizenship law during poll rallies
Nitish Kumar clears air on citizenship law during poll rallies
Arnab arrest latest developments: Officer who probed case in 2018 held
Arnab arrest latest developments: Officer who probed case in 2018 held
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In