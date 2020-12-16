Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hits back at BJP, says central agencies are being used as ‘servants’

mumbai

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 00:09 IST

In response to the attack by the Opposition over various issues and political cornering, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that central investigating agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are being used like “domestic servants” out of political perversion. Thackeray also appealed to the BJP not to play politics over development projects like the Metro car shed and act “in the interest of people of the state”.

The second and concluding day of the two-day winter session of the state legislature saw verbal exchanges between treasury and opposition benches over various matters including farmers’ issues, Maratha reservation, action against Kangana Ranaut and Arnab Goswami, Metro car shed at Kanjurmarg and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic among others. Besides the allegations of corruptions in various schemes including Covid-19 related projects, BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Ashish Shelar and Chandrakant Patil also cornered the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with political potshots.

CM Thackeray tried to turn the tables on the BJP, and said that the central investigating agencies were being used like “domestic servants”, and their “self-respect” is being crushed. “Opposition has been talking about the undeclared emergency in the state, citing examples of the actions against their loved ones [Kangana Ranaut and Arnab Goswami], but what about the verbal attack on the protesting farmers? The farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi against farm laws have been termed as anti-nationals, terrorists and alleged to be getting assistance from China and Pakistan. Is it our culture and is it not a declared emergency? Action against our legislator Pratak Sarnaik by ED for moving breach of privilege against your loved ones [Ranaut and Goswami] is a misuse of power. Why are the central agencies being used as the servants in the houses of the ruling party,” he questioned.

The CM said that the state government would not tolerate such attempts to suppress them.

Thackeray also appealed to the Opposition to treat the state’s interest over politics while dealing with key projects like the Metro car shed. “The issue of the car shed is in the court, where its fate will be decided, but you [Opposition] should not play spoilsports by raising non-issues. You [Fadnavis] have been talking about the court remarks, but the same high court has stated that ‘the ownership of the land is not important, but ownership of the project is key’. The project belongs to the people of Maharashtra and nobody should stand against it. We are not opposing central projects like the bullet train or Wadhwan port despite the fact that they are not in the interest of the people of Maharashtra and being pushed through by the Centre. Ultimately, development is important, but we will not let it happen at the cost of the environment,” he said.

Before Thackeray, his other cabinet colleagues replied to the allegations levelled by the Opposition over schemes being implemented by the state government.

Opposition had accused the MVA government of mishandling the reservation issue. Public works department minister Ashok Chavan, who also heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, questioned why the previous Fadnavis-led government failed to make the law full-proof, which would have stood legal scrutiny in the Supreme Court (SC). He also questioned why the Fadnavis government had not tried to put the Maratha reservation in schedule 9 of the Indian Constitution on the lines of the reservation given in Tamil Nadu to safeguard it. Chavan said that the SC, while staying the Maratha reservation, has pointed at the state backward commission’s report which was prepared during the Fadnavis government.

“The issue is very close to the hearts of the people in Maharashtra. Instead of indulging in politics over the issue, ruling and opposition parties need to put in efforts to ensure that the Marathas get their reservation back. The Apex court has asked the Central government to clarify its stand on reservations in various states. We should all approach the Centre with the request to take a positive approach regarding Maratha reservation,” Chavan said while replying to the debate on supplementary demands.

Thackeray added that some anti-social elements were purposely spreading confusion over the reservation issue through lies that the quota to Marathas will affect the reservation to other backward classes (OBCs). “It is my word as a chief minister, that not a single percent of the reservation to the OBCs will be affected,” he said.

Addressing allegations of corruption in the Covid-19 schemes, deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that there was no substance in the allegations of corruption in the erection of Covid care centres and procurement of medicines. “The allegations about the expenditure of ₹90 crore on the repair and renovation of the ministers’ bungalows too is baseless. We have spent only ₹17.88 crore, and the outstanding of ₹20 crore is against repairs and renovations done during the Fadnavis government,” he said.

State health minister Rajesh Tope, while replying to allegations by the Opposition that the Covid-19 pandemic was mishandled by the MVA government, said that the state’s growth, mortality and positivity rates have dropped significantly. “In terms of these key parameters, Maharashtra is not even among the top 14 states identified by the Centre. Our weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.21%, while the doubling rate has improved to 323 days. Maharashtra is the only state to reduce the cost of the RT-PCR test five times and cap prices of masks. We have brought the minimum RT-PCR test cost to ₹780 from ₹890,” he said.

Thackeray said that the Opposition was targeting the MVA government for political reasons. “We have been handling the pandemic very carefully. Our Dharavi model and transparency were appreciated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and newspapers like the Washington Post. Our death rate is high, perhaps because we did not hide anything. It was our stand to maintain transparency as we wanted to handle the pandemic honestly. I do not know if this transparency is being maintained by other states,” he said.

Thackeray also announced a scheme for the preservation of ancient temples in the state. He said that adequate budgetary allocation will be done for the development, restoration, upkeep of these temples. Thackeray said that the development plan would include facilities for pilgrims, renovation of structures and cleanliness around the premises. “This proves that we have not given up our Hindutva,” Thackeray said after the announcement.