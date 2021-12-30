Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31

mumbai

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 13:06 IST

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the restrictions imposed in the state in view of the Covid-19 pandemic till January 31. A notification to that effect was issued by the chief secretary Sanjay Kumar.

Although almost all the restrictions imposed in the state under lockdown, which began from the third week of March this year, have been lifted, curbs on the reopening of private and government offices, schools, swimming pools, and interstate activities are still in place. Local trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are yet to begin operations for all commuters. The state government is yet to allow schools and colleges to reopen. Further, the ban on large gatherings for social, religious and political purposes is also in place.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a low number of Covid-19 cases for over two months. For 25 consecutive days, there have been less than 5,000 cases. As of Wednesday, the case tally stood at 1,925,066 and death toll reached 49,373.

The state government had, on December 22, imposed a seven-hour night curfew from December 22 till January 5 in all urban areas governed by 27 municipal corporations, and empowered districts collectors to impose similar restrictions in rural areas if they deemed fit.

The government urged citizens to stay at home while welcoming the new year on December 31 and January 1 and avoid crowding in public places, especially on seashores, in gardens and on roads. It has also started quarantining all travellers coming from Europe, Middle East and South Africa for seven days as a precautionary measure in view of the mutated strain of the coronavirus being discovered in the UK.