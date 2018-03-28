Maharashtra government withdraws circular that extended school working days till April 30

In a relief to students and parents, the Maharashtra education department on Wednesday withdrew a controversial circular that extended school working days across the state by over a month.

The Maharashtra Academic Authority (MAA), Pune, issued a notification on March 26 that mandated Class 1 to Class 9 students to attend school till April 30.

Majority of schools shut for summer vacations by early to mid-April.

After an uproar over the circular, state education minister Vinod Tawde announced in the Legislative Council that the circular has been withdrawn.

“The notification stands withdrawn... and the decision of MAA has been cancelled. If needed, we shall consider it next year,” Tawde said.

With this, students will now be able to enjoy a longer summer break before the next academic year begins.

According to the notification, schools were required to conduct summer camps, educational workshops, interactive sessions for students.

It also listed story-telling, dramatics, poetry, reading sessions, painting competitions, sports and games to be taken up during the additional period.