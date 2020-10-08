Maharashtra: MD worth Rs 20 crore seized; 5 arrested from Chakan

pune

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 13:15 IST

Five men were arrested and Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 20 crore seized by the Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch from Chakan on Wednesday evening, according to Pune Police chief Krishna Prakash.

The five were identified as Chetan Fakkad Dandavate (28), Anandgir Madhugir Gosavi (25), Akshay Shivaji Kale (25), Sanjivkumar Bansi Raut (44), Tausif Hasan Mohammad Taslim (31), according to the police.

“Two of them are from Bihar and all of them are residents of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The smuggling route is yet to be determined. As per the information received, the car arrived in Pimplegaon but sped past the trap we had set. After a chase, they were caught near a dhaba,” said Prakash, commissioner of police, Pimpri Chinchwad.

Along with the drugs, officials of Anti-Narcotic Cell of Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch led by senior police inspector Sriram Paul have also seized a Volkswagen car registered in Pune, which was allegedly used to transport the drugs, and cash worth Rs 23,100 from the five men.

A case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at Chakan police station against the five men.