e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Maharashtra: MD worth Rs 20 crore seized; 5 arrested from Chakan

Maharashtra: MD worth Rs 20 crore seized; 5 arrested from Chakan

According to the police, the of them are from Bihar and all of them are residents of Noida, Uttar Pradesh

pune Updated: Oct 08, 2020 13:15 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustan Times, Pune
Representational Photo.
Representational Photo.
         

Five men were arrested and Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 20 crore seized by the Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch from Chakan on Wednesday evening, according to Pune Police chief Krishna Prakash.

The five were identified as Chetan Fakkad Dandavate (28), Anandgir Madhugir Gosavi (25), Akshay Shivaji Kale (25), Sanjivkumar Bansi Raut (44), Tausif Hasan Mohammad Taslim (31), according to the police.

“Two of them are from Bihar and all of them are residents of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The smuggling route is yet to be determined. As per the information received, the car arrived in Pimplegaon but sped past the trap we had set. After a chase, they were caught near a dhaba,” said Prakash, commissioner of police, Pimpri Chinchwad.

Along with the drugs, officials of Anti-Narcotic Cell of Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch led by senior police inspector Sriram Paul have also seized a Volkswagen car registered in Pune, which was allegedly used to transport the drugs, and cash worth Rs 23,100 from the five men.

A case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at Chakan police station against the five men.

tags
top news
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Canada’s defence minister urges NATO to monitor China’s activities
Canada’s defence minister urges NATO to monitor China’s activities
Centre to allow domestic airlines to increase capacity to 75 per cent soon
Centre to allow domestic airlines to increase capacity to 75 per cent soon
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In