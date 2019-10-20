Maharashtra’s Kandivli, Charkop societies take up voter-awareness drives

assembly-elections

Housing societies in the city’s western suburbs are gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections by taking up various initiatives to spread voter awareness.

In Charkop Assembly constituency, a number of societies have pledged that 100% of their registered voters would go out and vote on October 21. Several societies like Raj Arcade, Shyam Kunj, New Turakhia, Bhoomi Darshan put out banners outside their entrance announcing the pledge. “We have decided to ensure that all registered voters from the society go out and vote as it is our basic duty. The idea is to encourage people to not waste their votes and exercise it in the right manner. We hope that most people vote before 12pm and will arrange for snacks for those who show us their inked fingers,” said, Dipak Joshi, chairman of Sri Naman Towers Society, Kandivli (West), which has 147 flats.

In Kandivli’s Thakur Complex, residents have collated a charter of demands which their future MLA needs to address after coming to power. “Irrespective of who is elected, he/she would have to address our key issues. Some of the key demands include pothole-free clean roads, encroachment-free footpaths, CCTVs at all crossroads and bylanes within the next year, regulated parking for autos, widening of entry-exit roads along the complex, etc,” said Sandeep Ohri, a member of the Thakur Complex Residents’ Association.

Sitting MLA from Charkop, Yogesh Sagar, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tried to ensure maximum people from the constituency come out and vote on Monday. “We have conducted meetings with secretaries of various societies over the past week. We tried to ensure that all voters in each building have got their election slips as the election commission’s system to do so is not full-proof,” he said.

