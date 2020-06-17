Maharashtra records 3,307 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,16,752

mumbai

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:03 IST

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,307 new Covid-19 cases and 114 deaths, taking the case count to 1,16,752 and fatalities to 5,651, a Health official said.

With discharge of 1,315 patients in the day, the number of the recovered cases mounted to 59,166, he said.

The number of active cases in hospital stands at 51,921, the official added.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,16,752, new cases 3,307, deaths 5,651, discharged 59,166, active cases 51,921, people tested so far 7,00,954.