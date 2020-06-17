e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra records 3,307 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,16,752

Maharashtra records 3,307 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,16,752

With discharge of 1,315 patients in the day, the number of the recovered cases mounted to 59,166, he said. The number of active cases in hospital stands at 51,921, the official added.

mumbai Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The number of active cases in hospital stands at 51,921, the official added.
The number of active cases in hospital stands at 51,921, the official added.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,307 new Covid-19 cases and 114 deaths, taking the case count to 1,16,752 and fatalities to 5,651, a Health official said.

With discharge of 1,315 patients in the day, the number of the recovered cases mounted to 59,166, he said.

The number of active cases in hospital stands at 51,921, the official added.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,16,752, new cases 3,307, deaths 5,651, discharged 59,166, active cases 51,921, people tested so far 7,00,954.

