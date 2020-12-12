Maharashtra records less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases for a week; crosses 48,000 fatalities

mumbai

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 00:40 IST

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 4,268 cases, pushing the case count to 18,72,440. The number of active cases has now slightly increased to 73,315. Around 3.91% of the total patients are currently being treated at various hospitals and Covid Care Centres in the state. Toll breached 48,000 mark as 87 casualties were reported. Of them, 38 occurred in the last 48 hours, 23 in the last week and the rest 26 deaths are from the period before that. The tally stood at 48,059, the health officials said.

For the last one week, Maharashtra has been reporting less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases. Despite the anticipation of a potential second wave post-Diwali, the state has not witnessed any sign, except last week of November when a rise in cases was observed. However, officials are still worried as a surge in the number of cases is likely by January.

The situation has slightly improved even in the case of casualties as it took the state twelve days to complete one thousand deaths. It has breached 47,000 Covid deaths on November 29. The state completed 45,000 Covid deaths on November 7 and in nine days crossed the mark of 46,000 deaths on November 16. It had taken 13 days to reach the 47,000 death-mark, the data released by the state health department shows.

This can be further explained as total 1,171 deaths were reported in the first 11 days of November and this month, the figure has come down to 908.

“More or fewer casualties have come down in the state and the case fatality rate (CFR) has declined to 2.57%. It would be difficult to bring down CFR below 2% because Maharashtra has a very high number of co-morbid patients as compared to other states. It can be achieved but will take much time,” said Dr Rahul Pandit, member of the state-appointed task force for the clinical management of critical patients.

Though there is a decline, Mumbai continues to record maximum cases in the state with 654 cases reported on Friday taking the case count to 2,89,350. Of them, active cases are 12,423. There were 13 deaths reported and the toll in the city has reached 10,955.

Pune city contributed the second-highest infections in the daily caseload as it has recorded 294 cases, taking their tally to 1,83,893.

Nagpur city recorded 276 cases, third-highest number of cases, pushing its case count to 90,749.

The state has completed a total 1,15,70,137 Covid tests with 67,710 tests conducted on Friday. The positivity rate for the day recorded at 6.30% against the overall positivity rate of the state that stood at 16.18%.

The number of recovered patients reached 17,49,973 with 2,774 recorded in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate was recorded at 93.46%.