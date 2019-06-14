Maharashtra resident docs to join nationwide strike today

Resident doctors from Maharashtra will join around 80,000 colleagues across the country in a one-day national strike on Friday called to protest against incidences of attacks on doctors and interns in government medical colleges of West Bengal (WB).

Owing to the strike, government medical colleges in the states will have to put routine surgeries as well as services at academic, out-patient and in-patient departments on hold between 8am and 5pm.

Members of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), a body of more than 4,500 resident doctors across the state, said the “harmonic agitation,” will be observed in all 16 government medical colleges by protesting with black ribbons, slogans, placards and street plays. “We are being lynched while doing our duty of saving lives. We don’t blame the security personnel because they aren’t trained to handle a mob. Government, while planning policies for global healthcare standards, has forgotten its responsibility to ensure our security,” said Dr Kalyani Dongre, president of Central MARD.

The Central MARD has demanded a new law, focusing on violence against the doctors and stringent action against the culprits of the WB mob attacks.

“All resident doctors across India will stand united on Friday,” said Dr Swapnil Tare, central committee member of United Resident Doctors Association (URDA) , a voluntary representative organisation of all residents doctors in the country which works in collaboration with all state resident doctors’ associations.

Meanwhile, resident doctors in government and private hospitals in WB continued their strike demanding fool-proof security since Monday’s attack on two junior doctors by relatives of a patient, who had died at a medical college in Kolkata.

One of the doctors was grievously injured.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 00:22 IST