Maharashtra SSC paper leak: Cops trace accused through photo of car

How do you reach a man who leaked secondary school certificate (SSC) question papers to students, coaching centres and tutors? Just trace the car on which the photo of the question paper was taken – this seemingly simple, but tedious effort led the Bhiwandi police to the mastermind of the racket, Kakatiya High School’s vice-principal Amber Ansari, 27.

During the investigation, the police confiscated the phones of six students, who got the leaked paper. The images showed the question paper was kept on bundles of sealed papers on the passenger seat of a car near the gearbox, confirming it was clicked during transportation. The police then searched the gear box online, which led them to three cars from the same manufacturer.

The next step was getting technical details of how every question paper travelled to the exam centres in Bhiwandi. Board officials said there were only two main exam centres in Bhiwandi, from where the question papers were sent to the sub-centres. The police then started to keep an eye on these two centres, looking for the car in the picture. “Ansari was seen entering the centre in the same car. After following him for one day to ensure we got enough evidence, we arrested him,” said Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Bhiwandi. “The photographic evidence was key to the investigation. The time at which the texts were forwarded helped us reach the source. We also got statements of parents, students and principals of schools or exam centres. We are still at the bottom of the pyramid and have to complete our investigation,” he said.

Sharad Khandagale, secretary, Mumbai divisional board, said, “We will take action against the conductor after the report of the police investigation is out. The board has strict rules for all officials who are involved in the transportation of papers, which seem to have been violated. While the board had conducted background checks of all people involved in the exam process, we had not found any past record of the person who was involved in the leak.”

Clicking of a picture of the paper before it reached the exam centre has raised concerns over the board’s mechanism. “An assistant conductor, along with a police officer, is supposed to transport the papers, which in this case was done by the custodian. If the photo has been taken despite all this, it suggests the involvement of more people,” said a former board official.

Police suspect the involvement of parents too. “While the first arrested coaching centre owner, Wazhir Shiekh, wanted the money, Intekhab Patel, another arrested accused, said he wanted to be known as a a tutor who got good results,” said an officer, on condition of anonymity.

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 00:59 IST