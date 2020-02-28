e-paper
Maharashtra to provide 5 quota to Muslims in education: Nawab Malik

Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that the state government will ensure that a legislation to this effect is passed soon.

mumbai Updated: Feb 28, 2020 14:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government has proposed to extend five per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutes
Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government has proposed to extend five per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutes(HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government has proposed to extend five per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutes, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said here on Friday.

The state government will ensure that a legislation to this effect is passed soon, the minister informed the State Legislative Council.

He also assured the House of taking “appropriate action” in this regard before beginning of admissions in schools.

Malik was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise.

