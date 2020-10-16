e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra wildlife board member moves SC, says 656 forest officers assaulted over 10 years

Maharashtra wildlife board member moves SC, says 656 forest officers assaulted over 10 years

A majority of the attacks on forest department officials mainly take place while they are removing encroachments

mumbai Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 11:09 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Supreme Court of India.
Supreme Court of India.(HT Archive)
         

Citing an alarming increase in the frequency and ferocity of assaults on forest officers particularly in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, a member of the Maharashtra State Board of Wildlife has moved the Supreme Court for solutions.

Kishor Rithe, who is also a member of the Maharashtra Zoo Authority, has filed an interim application through his NGO Nature Conservation Society, Amravati, against the Centre, chief secretaries of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, district collectors of areas, where the assaults have been reported, and the directors-general of police of the three states. It requests the court to direct the Centre to ensure the protection of officers and staff of the forest departments, provide social security, ex-gratia payments, and medical treatment costs of the injured personnel. The application has also sought speedy investigations into the attacks.

The court has admitted the application.

According to data collected from territorial forest areas (11 circles), wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, and tiger reserves in Maharashtra (except Dhule and Kolhapur), 656 forest officers have been injured in assaults between 2010 and 2020. As many as 47.5% of the assaults were reported between 2017 and 2020. Twenty-four forest officers have been killed in Maharashtra over 10 years. Rithe is collecting similar data for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“The involvement of a large number of people, mostly encroachers and those belonging to timber mafia armed with deadly weapons, has led to serious injuries to the forest personnel on duty, many of whom have been hospitalised and are in critical condition,” the application said. It added these attacks have had a chilling impact and made it increasingly difficult to protect forests.

Rithe said a majority of the attacks on the forest department officials are mainly carried out while removing encroachments. “So, saving forest lands has been most difficult in India,” he said. “The problem is widespread in other states also with a more serious situation in MP [Madhya Pradesh].”

Nitin Kakodkar, Maharashtra’s principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), said the assaults have been reported for a long time now but there has been a surge in the recent months. “It definitely needs some redressal. Let us see what the SC [Supreme Court] has to say about this.”

On September 2, the Indian Forest Services Officers Association made a representation to Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar seeking better protection and social security for over 50,000 personnel working in remote areas.

tags
top news
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
Battered by rain, most of Telangana slowly returns to normal
Battered by rain, most of Telangana slowly returns to normal
Pak protest movement starts today with first major rally
Pak protest movement starts today with first major rally
Passenger vehicle sales in India rise 26% in September: SIAM
Passenger vehicle sales in India rise 26% in September: SIAM
Tibet president-in-exile’s meet with US’ Tibet envoy likely to anger China
Tibet president-in-exile’s meet with US’ Tibet envoy likely to anger China
Chana masala, naan: Prez says Taiwan lucky to be home to Indian restaurants
Chana masala, naan: Prez says Taiwan lucky to be home to Indian restaurants
Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area
Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In