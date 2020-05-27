Mahrashtra CM reviews state’s monsoon preparedness

mumbai

Updated: May 27, 2020 00:41 IST

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday reviewed the state’s monsoon preparedness and said that monsoon-related diseases should be dealt with in a competent manner.

Thackeray, during a meeting with district administrations and other officials held via video-conferencing, sought for better coordination between all agencies to avoid flooding.

The state health machinery is stretched too thin currently in combating the Covid-19 crisis. Communicable diseases during monsoon could further strain the health infrastructure in the state. The CM asked for division-wise and district-wise meetings with the doctors to ensure there are no cases of infectious diseases in the monsoon.

“While we are fighting the Covid-19 crisis, communicable diseases during the monsoons will also have to be dealt with in a competent manner. The CM asked officials to ensure coordination between various agencies and take measures in advance to ensure that diseases would not spread,” a statement from the CM’s office said.

For Mumbai, Thackeray stressed on cleaning and deepening of stormwater drains and ensure that there are no potholes in the city and in rural parts of the state.

“It is important that stormwater drains in Mumbai be cleaned and deepened for the timely discharge of rainwater. Pumping stations must function properly. It must be ensured that pipes which discharge water are clean. It should be ensured that there are no potholes on roads in cities and rural areas, and these potholes, if any, must be repaired immediately,” the statement said.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar, minister of state for relief and rehabilitation Prajakt Tanpure, chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, divisional commissioners, along with officials from Indian Railways, navy, army, air force, coast guard and India Meteorological Department (IMD) were present in the meeting.

The chief minister gave directions over the prevention of floods in Kolhapur and Sangli district like last year. He directed the officials to coordinate with Karnataka government on the release of water from the southern state’s Almatti dam. “To prevent a flood situation like last year in Sangli and Kolhapur, discharge of water from dams should be planned and regulated. The CM asked for coordination to be ensured now with the department concerned for the release of water from the Almatti dam in Karnataka,” the statement added.

Thackeray said that though there are weather forecasts, monsoon may some times defy the forecast. He directed all agencies to coordinate with IMD. Referring to the Mahalaxmi Express train that was stuck in the inundated tracks during 2019 monsoon, Thackeray said that like flight operations take the weather into account, the railways must plan its journeys after looking at the weather forecast on the route.