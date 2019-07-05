Make Navi Mumbai pollution free, rent e-bike

After residents gave a thumbs ups to public bicycle sharing system introduced eight months ago, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday introduced the facility in Kopar Khairane and Airoli as well.

It also launched electric bike services in the city.

To start with, the municipal corporation has got 35 e-bikes — seven locations at Belapur and Nerul will get five each.

The new stands were inaugurated at jogging track at Sector 15 of Airoli and Nature garden in Kopar Khairane.

Mayor Jaywant Sutar said, “Along with a clean city, Navi Mumbai should also be recognised as pollution free and hence we launched the system in November last year. We have received an overwhelming response from residents.”

Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sandeep Naik said, “Navi Mumbai is the first city in the state to have e-bikes. I will contribute ₹15 lakh from my MLA fund for cycle stands and ₹15 lakh to build cycle tracks.”

The civic body has more than 1,000 cycles for rent across the city.

Municipal commissioner Ramaswamy N said that in the past eight months, the cycles have been used for 72,000 trips and users — 40% of them are women — have covered a distance of 10 lakh km.

Ramaswamy said, “We are introducing e-bikes in the city and appeal to residents to make use of the bicycles or e-bikes while travelling short distances and avoid using the fuel consuming vehicles. It will help free our city of pollution and make it environment friendly.”

He added, “If we take environment conservation into account, we will get a credit of 11.5 crore carbon credit points. All credit should go to citizens for the tremendous response.”

Public bicycle sharing system is available at Belapur, Nerul, Vashi and Sanpada/ Turbhe wards. Around 140 cycle stations have already been built.

Apart from this, Kopar Khairane will have 10 cycle stands and Airoli 20 in phases.

Users have to pay ₹10 for the first 30 minutes and thereafter ₹5 for every half an hour.

E-bike facility

One has to pay ₹10 to start e-bikes and after than ₹10 will be charged for every 10 minutes.

One has to download YULU app on their mobile phones to rent bikes. Users will have to scan the codes on the bicycle or e-bike to start using them. The cycles and e-bikes have to be picked up and dropped at the designated cycle stations.

