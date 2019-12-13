Making of an anti-Fadnavis front

mumbai

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:29 IST

Just as the BJP readies itself to sit in the Opposition benches in Maharashtra from Monday in Nagpur during the six-day long winter session of the state legislature, internal feud in the party, brewing for quite some time, is out in the open.

While former BJP minister Pankaja Munde in her rally at Beed on Thursday just stopped short of unfurling the flag of revolt, she minced no words when it came to expressing her irritation with the way the party is being run in the state.

It’s clear the party faces open revolt from old guard like Eknath Khadse even as younger leader and its OBC face Munde has openly challenged the leadership to address her grievances.

More than anything else, the Beed rally points to the making of an anti-(former chief minister Devendra) Fadnavis front within the state BJP, which had, so far, been suppressed.

There is no denying that the rise of Fadnavis in the past five years has come at the cost of several other BJP party leaders – from Khadse to former ministers Vinod Tawde and Pankaja Munde.

A common complaint against Fadnavis in his tenure has been his inability to trust his colleagues and build a team within the party.

“There is no collective leadership in the state BJP. There is no democratic process in deciding things even in the state core committee. From the deal with the Sena to alliance talks and forming government with Ajit Pawar, it’s been a one-man show. We are told this is being done as per directives of central leadership, but we don’t know for sure,” said a senior BJP leader.

If Fadnavis had succeeded in forming the government with the Sena, this internal feud against him would have been brushed under the carpet. But with the party losing power even after winning 105 seats and Fadnavis failing in pulling off a political coup with Ajit Pawar, knives are bound to be out for the former chief minister.

Given that Munde, the daughter of senior BJP leader, late Gopinath Munde, has inherited his political legacy and constituency – a large following of the Vanjari community besides other OBCs – it will not be easy for the party to sideline or ignore her like Khadse. To add to this, OBCs form the support base of the BJP and the party can ill afford the perception of backward class party leaders being sidelined.

By indicating that she will not be sidelined and announcing a statewide rally, Munde has signalled that she will welcome all those who have similarly been edged out or ignored by the party. And, there are several who hold a grudge about the way things have panned out.

“In the long run, this is an attempt to set up an alternative power centre to Fadnavis. Khadse may leave the party as he has been humiliated and edged out. Munde has not done that, she has challenged the party to take away her core committee membership. So far, the BJP top brass has not responded to the pressure tactics, but the leadership can’t ignore the discontent, if it wants to take up the Opposition space,” said political analyst Surendra Jondhale.

While Munde can relinquish all posts and organise a rally now; in the long run, it will be difficult for her to keep her constituency and followers happy without any post in the organisation or the legislature. Her position is also more challenging as her cousin and rival, Dhananjay, will get a ministerial portfolio and will be the guardian minister of her home district of Beed.

That’s why political observers and party insiders say she is angling for the post of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. It may be the best strategy for the party as well to showcase collective leadership and project her, an OBC leader, as the leader of Opposition in the Council. But will the top brass nominate her after her tacit rebellion or leave her out in the cold? If not Munde then one of the dissenting or sidelined leaders like Bawankule or Tawde should be given that opportunity.

Fadnavis could also learn from the in-house rebellion and give opportunities to both his former cabinet colleagues Ashish Shelar and Sudhir Mungantiwar in the legislative Assembly and outside it to defend the party position and attack the ruling government. If the party stands united, it will give less fodder to the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance to divert issues and target the Opposition instead.