Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Guess What’s Cooking At Mannat

Those who know SRK know that the superstar has the least interest in food. Insiders will tell you how SRK’s diet consists of copious amounts of coffee and plates of bland, grilled chicken throughout the day (if he is feeling particularly indulgent, it sometimes includes chicken tikka). “It’s never been difficult for Shah Rukh to maintain a strict diet as he is not into high calorie fatty foods or sugar. He treats eating food as a form of sustenance, and not for taste,” informs an insider. That’s why, when SRK shows some interest in food, it must be a big deal. And word comes in that this week, SRK took an introductory class in learning how to make pasta from the Bandra-based chef Rishim Sachdeva, who heads the kitchen at Olive, a stone’s throw away from SRK’s bungalow. “He called me at 1am in the morning saying: ‘Chef, I want to learn to make a couple of dishes for my friends and family’,” shared Sachdeva. And the duo are said to have teamed up for a one-on-one pasta crash course at the star’s personal kitchen in Mannat soon after. “Spent over three hours making dough from scratch and moving onto finished plates,” said Sachdeva, about the session. We wonder if the actor is prepping for a new role or if it’s to impress AbRam.

Nagpur’s Blue Eyed Boys

Anshuman Mishra (right) and Nitin Gadkari. (HT Photo)

As the buzz in political circles for Nitin Gadkari as the possible consensus candidate for PM, following the upcoming general elections, gathers momentum (on account of being the pick of the Allies and India Inc and for offering a relatively more urbane face of the BJP), newer and interesting facets about the Union Minister for Transport and Shipping etc emerge from under the spotlight. For instance, according to sources, his closest confidante and trusted aide happens to be suave investment banker aka the RSS’ overseas ambassador Anshuman Mishra, the man supposed to possess the most impressive list of international heavy weights on his speed dial, from trillion dollar oil sheikhs to the cream of London’s old money circles. Mishra’s story is fascinating. According to sources, he shot to public notice during the aborted bid to bring him into the Rajya Sabha in 2012, but his story begins, when as a young nephew of the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, he was handpicked to succeed the guru and head his multi-million dollar TM empire with its headquarters in Switzerland. This led to him being educated in the best schools in Europe, before he went on to qualify as an attorney of law in Beverly Hills CA, and later practice investment banking with global firms.

Gadkari’s connect with people as diverse as Benjamin Netanyahu and Elon Musk is said to be through Mishra, who has been spotted in the company of the likes of Goldie Hawn, Kris Jenner and Ben Goldsmith (not to mention some leading members of India Inc). And his loyalty to Gadkari is well established. “No wonder, the minister tried to bring in only one individual to the Rajya Sabha and that was Mishra, but the exercise failed due to the twin offensive launched by two outspoken leaders of the party,” says the source, adding, “who were then summarily sidelined by the RSS as punishment for going after Nagpur’s Blue Eyed Boys.”

Nagpur’s Blue Eyed Boys?

“Yes, that’s how Mishra and Gadkari are referred to in RSS circles,” says the source.

So, will the ‘urbane’ face of the BJP be an emerging factor in the run up to the elections?

“We can’t allow it to perpetrate into the Army.”

- Army Chief Bipin Rawat on homosexuality in the armed forces

“Indeed. We will make every effort to stop the penetration.”

A Candle for Murli

The late Murli Deora. (HT Photo)

“Remembering Murlibhai on his 82nd birth anniversary,” posted former union minister for IT and Telecom and erstwhile south Mumbai MP Milind Deora, about his father, the late Murli Deora, whose birthday fell yesterday. “Mumbai Corporate & Mayor, Maharashtra MLC, 7-term Member of Parliament, President, @PGAction, Vice-Chairman @Federation, Union Minister, Vice President, Bhartiya, Vidya Bhavan, Philanthropist, Loving father & friend,” he added about the charismatic politician, who stood apart from others of his ilk for his empathy and genuine commitment to serving people. As expected, on reading Milind’s post, many on social media recalled stories about how the late Congressman had touched their lives. The outpouring was unanimous from industrialists like Harsh Goenka to media figures like Barkha Dutt and parliamentarians like Rajeev Chandrasekhar, narrating instances of the senior Deora’s humane qualities. But for his son, Milind, who has inherited much more than his father’s political career, yesterday was more personal. “Today is doubly special because it’s also my daughter’s 1st birthday. We’ve chosen to respect her privacy by not posting photos and videos online until she’s old enough to decide for herself. I presume that’s not too far away? Even toddlers have fundamental rights,” he shared.

