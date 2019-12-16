Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Honey, They’re Playing Our Song

mumbai

Following the U2 concert last night in Mumbai, sources in radio stations from in and around the country inform us that there is a renewed interest in their legendary chartbusters, iconic anthems and romantic ballads, which has resulted in a torrent of requests to play them on their airwaves.

Curiously, many of these requests are from vaguely familiar-sounding names, requesting the band’s best-known songs to be dedicated to other, vaguely familiar-sounding people.

Here are a few examples:

1) Request from ‘RaGa’ — dedicated to ‘The People of India’

(I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For)

I have climbed the highest mountains

I have run through the fields

Only to be with you

Only to be with you

I have run I have crawled

I have scaled these city walls

These city walls

Only to be with you

But I still haven’t found

What I’m looking for

But I still haven’t found

What I’m looking for…

2) Requested by Mr ‘UT’ (resident of Malabar Hill) for Mr DF (current address unknown)

(With or Without You)

See the stone set in your eyes

See the thorn twist in your side

I’ll wait for you

Sleight of hand and twist of fate

On a bed of nails you make me wait

And I wait, without you

With or without you

With or without you

Through the storm we reach the shore

You give it all but I want more

And I’m waiting for you

With or without you

With or without you

I can’t live

With or without you

And you give yourself away

And you give yourself away

3) Requested by a leading Green Activist to all Mumbaiites

(Where The Streets Have No Name)

I want to run, I want to hide

I want to tear down the walls that hold me inside

I wanna reach out and touch the flame

Where the streets have no name

I want to feel sunlight on my face

I see that dust cloud disappear without a trace

I wanna take shelter from the poison rain

Where the streets have no name, oh oh

Where the streets have no name

Where the streets have no name

We’re still building then burning down love

Burning down love

And when I go there, I go there with you

It’s all I can do

The city’s a flood

And our love turns to rust

We’re beaten and blown by the wind

Trampled into dust

4) Special request from ‘a loving nephew AP’: “To My Dearest, Most Respected Uncle. PS: I will love you forever”

(One)

Is it getting better?

Or do you feel the same?

Will it make it easier on you now?

You got someone to blame

You say

One love

One life

When it’s one need

In the night

One love

We get to share it

Leaves you baby if you

Don’t care for it

Did I disappoint you?

Or leave a bad taste in your mouth?

You act like you never had love

And you want me to go without

Well it’s

Too late

Tonight

To drag the past out into the light

We’re one, but we’re not the same

We get to

Carry each other

Carry each other

5) Request from EX-POTUS to POTUS

(Pride/In the Name of Love)

One man come in the name of love

One man come and go

One man come he to justify

One man to overthrow

In the name of love

What more in the name of love?

In the name of love

What more in the name of love?

One man caught on a barbed wire fence

One man he resist

One man washed up on an empty beach

One man betrayed with a kiss

In the name of love

What more in the name of love?

In the name of love

6) Request from Mr SP (Mumbai) for a Ms Maino (Delhi)

(Stuck In a Moment)

I’m not afraid of anything in this world

There’s nothing you can throw at me

That I haven’t already heard

I’m just trying to find a decent melody

A song that I can sing in my own company

I never thought you were a fool

But darling, look at you

You gotta stand up straight, carry your own weight

These tears are going nowhere, baby

You’ve got to get yourself together

You’ve got stuck in a moment

And now you can’t get out of it

Don’t say that later will be better

Now you’re stuck in a moment

And you can’t get out of it