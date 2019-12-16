Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Honey, They’re Playing Our Song
Following the U2 concert last night in Mumbai, sources in radio stations from in and around the country inform us that there is a renewed interest in their legendary chartbusters.mumbai Updated: Dec 16, 2019 00:21 IST
Following the U2 concert last night in Mumbai, sources in radio stations from in and around the country inform us that there is a renewed interest in their legendary chartbusters, iconic anthems and romantic ballads, which has resulted in a torrent of requests to play them on their airwaves.
Curiously, many of these requests are from vaguely familiar-sounding names, requesting the band’s best-known songs to be dedicated to other, vaguely familiar-sounding people.
Here are a few examples:
1) Request from ‘RaGa’ — dedicated to ‘The People of India’
(I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For)
I have climbed the highest mountains
I have run through the fields
Only to be with you
Only to be with you
I have run I have crawled
I have scaled these city walls
These city walls
Only to be with you
But I still haven’t found
What I’m looking for
But I still haven’t found
What I’m looking for…
2) Requested by Mr ‘UT’ (resident of Malabar Hill) for Mr DF (current address unknown)
(With or Without You)
See the stone set in your eyes
See the thorn twist in your side
I’ll wait for you
Sleight of hand and twist of fate
On a bed of nails you make me wait
And I wait, without you
With or without you
With or without you
Through the storm we reach the shore
You give it all but I want more
And I’m waiting for you
With or without you
With or without you
I can’t live
With or without you
And you give yourself away
And you give yourself away
3) Requested by a leading Green Activist to all Mumbaiites
(Where The Streets Have No Name)
I want to run, I want to hide
I want to tear down the walls that hold me inside
I wanna reach out and touch the flame
Where the streets have no name
I want to feel sunlight on my face
I see that dust cloud disappear without a trace
I wanna take shelter from the poison rain
Where the streets have no name, oh oh
Where the streets have no name
Where the streets have no name
We’re still building then burning down love
Burning down love
And when I go there, I go there with you
It’s all I can do
The city’s a flood
And our love turns to rust
We’re beaten and blown by the wind
Trampled into dust
4) Special request from ‘a loving nephew AP’: “To My Dearest, Most Respected Uncle. PS: I will love you forever”
(One)
Is it getting better?
Or do you feel the same?
Will it make it easier on you now?
You got someone to blame
You say
One love
One life
When it’s one need
In the night
One love
We get to share it
Leaves you baby if you
Don’t care for it
Did I disappoint you?
Or leave a bad taste in your mouth?
You act like you never had love
And you want me to go without
Well it’s
Too late
Tonight
To drag the past out into the light
We’re one, but we’re not the same
We get to
Carry each other
Carry each other
5) Request from EX-POTUS to POTUS
(Pride/In the Name of Love)
One man come in the name of love
One man come and go
One man come he to justify
One man to overthrow
In the name of love
What more in the name of love?
In the name of love
What more in the name of love?
One man caught on a barbed wire fence
One man he resist
One man washed up on an empty beach
One man betrayed with a kiss
In the name of love
What more in the name of love?
In the name of love
6) Request from Mr SP (Mumbai) for a Ms Maino (Delhi)
(Stuck In a Moment)
I’m not afraid of anything in this world
There’s nothing you can throw at me
That I haven’t already heard
I’m just trying to find a decent melody
A song that I can sing in my own company
I never thought you were a fool
But darling, look at you
You gotta stand up straight, carry your own weight
These tears are going nowhere, baby
You’ve got to get yourself together
You’ve got stuck in a moment
And now you can’t get out of it
Don’t say that later will be better
Now you’re stuck in a moment
And you can’t get out of it