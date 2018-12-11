Malavika’s Mumbaistan: One of Mumbai’s best kept secrets

The irony is that Minal Modi, wife of Lalit Modi, who passed away in the early hours of Tuesday after a long and hard battle with cancer, spent her whole life trying to avoid being written about in pieces like these.

‘Private’, ‘subtle’, and ‘elusive’ are the words that those who knew her, keep repeating to describe her.

Designer Tarun Tahiliani, with whom she shared a deep and old friendship, described her as being “one of Mumbai’s best kept secrets, an elusive ‘Garboesque’ creature”.

The irony was that Modi, wife of the flamboyant architect of the IPL, embodied an old-world grace and refinement, even as her husband fashioned one of the biggest and flashiest money-spinning machines of modern India. With her looks and style, she could have been the belle of that ball and the hostess with the mostest on the country’s most showy platform, and yet, in her own quiet and firm way, she had managed to elude it all.

“She never wanted to be in the front line, never allowed herself to be photographed, except purely for personal consumption. She always said that she would only do a shoot styled by me or Karl Lagerfeld. Alas, that never happened,” said the designer yesterday, his voice, etched with a deep sadness at the passing away of his dear friend.

“She was my best friend when we were 12,” said international haute couture fashion entrepreneur Veena Advani. “I remember how my mother used to dress me up in the best party dress I had, every time I went to spend weekends with her, when she came to Mumbai from her school in London. I noticed Minal always wore the same outfit when she was with me. One day, I asked her innocently, as only a child can, why she always wore the same dress when she had cupboards full of lovely clothes,” said Advani, tearing up at the poignant memory. “And I will never forget how she sweetly replied that she did so to keep me company because I always wore the same dress each time. To do something as kind and noble as that, at the age of 12, is true refinement. I have never met a person as fine and true blue as her.”

In a heartfelt emotional outpouring less than a fortnight ago, on the occasion of his own birthday, Lalit Modi had written a paean to his wife. “It was her and her alone who was there, when no one else was. And it was her who lifted me up when things went sour. With beauty and grace she kept me and the family united. Through my ups and downs, she stood steadfast – at the cost of her own health, a constant battle with cancer. Never once did she complain.”

Minal Modi had grown up between Mumbai’s Cumballa Hill and London. She was the eldest daughter, born to a wealthy Sindhi family with global interests, and had inherited her peerless looks and celebrated sense of style from her mother Indra Aswani, known as one of Mumbai’s most beautiful women.

“She had an interesting life all over the world.” says Tahiliani. “Going across to have dinner at her home in Juhu was like entering another paradise. The garden would be lit with candles in simple handis, with Pavarotti playing in the background and we would have dinner under a banyan tree from which hung a Baccarat chandelier. Everything was controlled of the highest, most exquisite quality. Never excessive. With Minal, there was no such thing as sensory overload, which is the norm today. It was all about discretion and exquisite refinement.”

“What I found amazing was, she was always the sweetest to the staff and her assistants,” continues Tahiliani. “My assistant, for instance, is devastated because she just chanced upon a monogrammed case that Minal had specially sent her from London to thank her for something. On another occasion, she sent someone on my team a Magnum of champagne with the sweetest note.”

“A couple of years ago, Tarun called me to mourn the death of sophistication in India. The nouveau riche believe they can buy their way to true style and have done so on a grand scale. How did he know this? By instinct? Yes, but also by his constant exposure to its antithesis. His reminder was his layered and epic relationship with Minal Modi,” wrote award-winning American author, Adam Levin, in an emailed tribute, yesterday. “Platonic and yet epic and reciprocal, reminiscent of that between Edwina Mountbatten and Nehru. She was his wise counsel, but also his muse, his monitor of true style in this rapidly commercialised world of couture; A guardian of elegance. In a showy self-referential world, she epitomised subtlety and discretion. She possessed a deep glamour, reminiscent of 1940s Hollywood, transcending beauty and fashion, as aristocratic and eternal as Jackie Kennedy or Greta Garbo.”

“She was an angel on earth and now, she is an angel in heaven,” says Advani.



