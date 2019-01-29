Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Power Wedding

If ever a demonstration was needed of his family’s abiding sway over the country’s power elite, the wedding reception of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray’s son Amit to his childhood friend Mitali Borude, daughter of the renowned paediatrician Dr Sanjay Borude, this Sunday at the St Regis, was ample proof.

From political heavyweights from across the board, like the NCP’s Sharad Pawar, the BJP’s Nitin Gadkari and the Congress’ Ahmed Patel; to Bollywood stars like all three of its reigning Khans — Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh — and Amitabh Bachchan; to corporate leaders like Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka; to legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Asha Bhosle — they were all there, to mark their presence and bless the young couple. But of course, the icing on the cake was the presence of his cousin and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray — with wife Rashmi and their son Aaditya — who as is known, once had a high-profile parting of political ways with his younger cousin. The attendance of such a wide and impressive array of guests, cutting across many ideological and party lines is being attributed to Raj Thackeray’s new-found maturity. “He went personally to invite many of the heavyweight guests and ensure their attendance,” said an insider, adding, “Which is why so many went out of their way to come. He’s no more the angry young man.”

(From left) Praniti Shinde, Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar, Smruti Shinde and Rashmi Thackeray at the wedding.

The result? The eclectic and impressive guest list made for some interesting groupings. Like for instance, in these two pictures: the first featuring Sharad Pawar, Asha Bhosle, Ratan Tata, Dubai-based bizman Rajen A Kilachand with Supriya and Sadanand Sule; and the other featuring Praniti Shinde, Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar, Smruti Shinde and Rashmi Thackeray — proving what has long been acknowledged—that there’s something about an Indian wedding that brings out the best in people — and politics.

TRUE LIES:

Has there ever been a time when so many of the country’s leading bankers have had to face such ignominy? A pre-lunch gathering of four top city business leaders at a five-star members-only business club last week found itself ruminating on the question. “Suddenly both of them, who were so high-profile and socially active, are nowhere to be seen,” was one business head’s opening to salvo to the gathering of lunchers. “Yes,” his friend concurred, “Apparently all the invitations to business and social engagements have more or less dried up.”

“And why would they not?” queried a third. “After all, with their enormous clout gone, why would their usual hangers, who once benefitted from their company and its largesse need to stick around?”

What’s more, according to the gathering, so dire was the situation for these once invincible financial leaders, that one of them was said to be down to fighting tooth and nail to retain a cabin in the office block where they had once reigned supreme — and have now been side-lined. “I bumped in to X at a South Mumbai club,” said a fourth, “But they appeared to be deliberately avoiding eye-contact with everybody.”

And then the four top city businessmen proceeded to slice in to little bits — the entrees on their plates.

Tweet Talk:

‘Akhilesh Yadav: I hope to win big in UP with Behenji’s help.

Rahul Gandhi: Same here.’

-Tweeted by Ramesh Srivats

A Candle for Ranjan Kapur

Ranjan Kapur

This Sunday marked the first death anniversary of the late Ranjan Kapur and was witness to his legion of admirers and friends remembering the much loved advertising maven who’d spent 40 years building Ogilvy into the powerhouse it is, with his last role being that of WPP Country Manager.

“You were one person who always operated from a point of abundance,” wrote former colleague Apoorva Bapna, director Stream Asia, part of the WPP group, in an open letter to mark the occasion. “There was never a lack of anything. There was never an ego and there was never any insecurity. You were an admirable leader and in your conversations there was always a pearl of wisdom.”

Besides being one of advertising’s respected leaders, Kapur, who’d been born in pre-partition India, five years before Independence, had also been an accomplished artist (his delightful ‘sculptoons’, fashioned out of M-Seal, were hugely coveted) and when the occasion demanded, also an enthusiastic chef. Both these talents used to be seen in abundance during Stream Asia, an annual conference in Jaipur which Kapur had championed.

“Part of this conference was the Art Karkhana, an art workshop with sculptor Arzan Khambatta and Ranjan running it,” said Kapur’s devoted wife Jimi Kapur yesterday. “The cook-out at the conference had willing participants and Ranjan, who loved cooking, would be manning a counter having prepared his famous, rustic non-vegetarian dishes. It was a very casual conference as there were discussions, but a lot of camaraderie and fun was had by all.”

“Besides being the CEO who helped lead Ogilvy India through its creative renaissance and the head of WPP in the country, Kapur had been a big supporter of the little guy,” wrote another colleague, Wunderman’s Krishnan Menon, on the first anniversary of Kapur’s passing.

“Most of the big brands that came to Ogilvy during his tenure are still with the agency and this is testament to how deeply Ranjan’s values are instilled…Ranjan was a big supporter of the little guy and even after his retirement, he was involved in fostering and incubating a lot of start-ups,” he wrote.

As we were saying, this Sunday marked the first death anniversary of the late Ranjan Kapur and was witness to his legion of admirers and friends, remembering the much loved advertising maven.

