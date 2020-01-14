Man arrested at Kanjurmarg for ringing doorbell

mumbai

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:55 IST

A 37-year-old man was arrested by the Kanjurmarg police for ringing the doorbell of a jeweller’s apartment in the eastern suburbs. The police found that the accused, identified as Prem Lalsingh Nepali, had committed a similar offence in September 2018 when a non-cognisable case was registered against him.

According to the police, the complainant, Rakesh Basantilal Mehta, 43, resides at the Om Shree Akashdeep co-operative society at Kanjurmarg and owns Ratan Jewellers. In his statement to the police, Mehta said the incident took place early on Sunday morning. “At 2am the accused Nepali entered the building and was loitering in the premise. He then came near the door of Mehta’s flat, rang the doorbell and fled. When we questioned him, he had no plausible answer for the mischief. He was previously booked in September 2018, by Mehta, for similar mischief. We suspect he was under the influence of some drugs and committed the act,” said a police officer.

The Kanjurmarg police have registered a case under section 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. “We arrested the accused who was produced in court on Sunday. He claims he was under the influence of drugs. We are further investigating to establish the reason behind the mischief,” said a police officer.