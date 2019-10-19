Man booked for threatening to kill CM in Mantralaya

mumbai

The Marine Drive police have booked a man from Nanded who allegedly threatened to kill chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the police, the accused, Santosh Kadam, wrote a letter to the home department of Maharashtra on October 5, threatening to carry out an encounter of the chief minister at Mantralaya.

The zonal deputy commissioner of police received the letter on October 15, after which the investigation started. The letter allegedly states that many political leaders are supporting and have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“The government has used ED (Enforcement Directorate) and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to scare leaders and pressurize them to join hands with them,” it states.

The police said they were taking serious note of the threat with the upcoming Assembly elections. Kadam has been booked under section 506 (II) (threatening) of the Indian Penal Code.

