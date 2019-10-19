e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Man booked for threatening to kill CM in Mantralaya

mumbai Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Marine Drive police have booked a man from Nanded who allegedly threatened to kill chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the police, the accused, Santosh Kadam, wrote a letter to the home department of Maharashtra on October 5, threatening to carry out an encounter of the chief minister at Mantralaya.

The zonal deputy commissioner of police received the letter on October 15, after which the investigation started. The letter allegedly states that many political leaders are supporting and have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“The government has used ED (Enforcement Directorate) and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to scare leaders and pressurize them to join hands with them,” it states.

The police said they were taking serious note of the threat with the upcoming Assembly elections. Kadam has been booked under section 506 (II) (threatening) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 00:36 IST

top news
Global anti-terror body FATF gives Pakistan till February to curb terror funding
Global anti-terror body FATF gives Pakistan till February to curb terror funding
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News