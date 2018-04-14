Man from Mumbai on the run after duping employer of ₹29 lakh

The Kandivli police are currently on the lookout for a 24-year-old who worked as an office bearer and allegedly duped his employer of Rs29 lakh. The accused had been forging signatures of his employer and withdrawing money from the account since April 2016, said the police. He is currently absconding.

The 47-year-old complainant’s husband has a private company, the office of which is located in a mall in Kandivli (West).

The accused had been employed with the company for two years, and had been misusing company letterheads and forging cheques throughout the span of his employment. As the accused withdrew small amounts, it did not come to employer’s notice.

On January 25, the complainant discovered that Rs29 lakh had been withdrawn from the company’s bank account. “One of the cheques bounced, following which the bank contacted the owner. This is when he realized what had been happening. The accused has fled and we are on the lookout for him,” said a police official.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered by the owner’s wife under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 ( forgery for purpose of cheating) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior police inspector Mukund Pawar of Kandivali police station confirmed registration of the FIR and added that probe was on to find the accused.