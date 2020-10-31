Man, his friend arrested for forcing minor daughter into flesh trade in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:25 IST

A 57-year-old man was arrested by Chunabhatti police for allegedly forcing his 13-year-old daughter into flesh trade. Police officers also arrested a 40-year-old woman who was helping the accused in getting customers. Both the accused were nabbed on Thursday after the police received a tip-off about the racket.

Deepak Pagare, senior inspector from Chunabhatti police station, said, “On October 28, the police control received a call from an unknown man who informed about a girl’s father and his female friend taking her to the place which is not suitable for her. The information was relayed to us and we immediately laid a trap near City Mall in Nagpada and rescued the minor.”

“She was afraid and didn’t want to talk initially. A day later, she opened up and told us that it was her father’s decision. Following this, we arrested him from Kurla,” Pagare added.

Pagare said the accused, during questioning, revealed the name of his female friend and the role she played, following which we arrested her. Both the accused were produced before court and have been remanded in police custody till November 5.

The accused have been booked under sections 376(2)(N) [commits rape repeatedly on the same woman], 376(2)(J) [commits rape, on a woman incapable of giving consent], 376(2)(L) [commits rape on a woman suffering from mental or physical disability], 370(1) [buying or disposing of any person as a slave], 366(C) [Procuration of minor girl] and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault), 10 (aggravated sexual assault), 17 (abetment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and sections 4 (living on the earnings of prostitution), 5 (procuring, inducing or taking person for the sake of prostitution) of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).