Man murders wife over suspected affair, surrenders

A 44-year-old autorickshaw driver surrendered to the MIDC police in the early hours of Friday after allegedly murdering his 40-year-old wife with a hammer. According to police, the accused, Suresh Kumar Prajapati, suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship. The couple was married since 1991.

“The incident took place at 11:30pm on Thursday when Prajapati accused his wife, Nagina Prajapati, of adultery which led to an argument between them. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a hammer,” said a police officer, who did not wish to be named.

The couple had four children, two of whom stay in their hometown in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The other two stayed with the couple at MIDC in Andheri (East), police said.

“When the argument ensued between the couple, one of the two children, a nine-year-old, who was asleep, came out to check what happened. He was told by the accused that he killed their mother,” the officer said.

Prajapati then surrendered to the police informing them that he had killed his wife in a fit of rage. A team of police officers went to the spot and registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC. Prajapati has been sent to police custody till April 18.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 04:01 IST