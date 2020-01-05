e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Man poses as govt staff, asks ex-lover to pay Rs 3.5 lakh for ‘flouting laws’

Investigation has also revealed Dubey also made the complainant the director of a private a company without her knowledge to put her in trouble.

mumbai Updated: Jan 05, 2020 09:27 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
The accused sent several emails to the 24-year-old financial adviser, from the fake email account, citing various corporate law violations and non-payment of income tax and made her pay Rs 3.5 lakh as penalty.(HT Illustrations)
         

The cyber police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly creating a fake email account on the name of Ministry of Corporate Affairs and duping his ex-girlfriend of Rs 3.5 lakh.

The accused sent several emails to the 24-year-old financial adviser, from the fake email account, citing various corporate law violations and non-payment of income tax and made her pay Rs 3.5 lakh as penalty. The accused also threatened to conduct a police raid at the woman’s house if she fails to pay the money.

However, later the woman realised that the emails were fake and that her ex-boyfriend, Manish Rajesh Dubey, had duped her, and approached the Cyber police. On December 10, a first information report was filed against Dubey, a Navi Mumbai resident. The police traced the IP address of the device used to send the emails and also obtained the details of the bank account which the accused used to get the money transferred. The police then traced the accused and arrested him on Friday afternoon.

“Traces of fake email account in the name of Ministry of Corporate Affairs were found in the mobile phone seized from Dubey’s possession,” said a police officer.

Investigation has also revealed Dubey also made the complainant the director of a private a company without her knowledge to put her in trouble, the police said.

Cops suspect the accused created more fake email accounts under the names of various government offices to cheat people.

