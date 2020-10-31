e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Man posing as police sub-inspector dupes women constables in Mumbai, arrested

Man posing as police sub-inspector dupes women constables in Mumbai, arrested

mumbai Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 01:06 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
         

Kalamboli police, on Monday, arrested a 28-year-old man who posed as a police sub-inspector (PSI) and conned Mumbai police’s women constables. The accused would befriend them on social media and often, on the pretext of marrying them, would ask them for money.

The accused, Milind Deshmukh, a resident of Thane, would pose as PSI Ganesh More and send Facebook friend requests to women constables. In his latest con, Deshmukh sent a request to a 27-year-old constable attached to the Shivaji Nagar police station in Mumbai.

The constable, a resident of Kalamboli village in Navi Mumbai, accepted the request on October 11. Her husband is stationed outside Mumbai while she lives alone.

Deshmukh’s profile picture is in a police uniform, which he used to build trust with his victims, officials said.

“As the constable was a little attentive, she picked up red flags in his behaviour and was able to identify his con. This helped bust his con within two weeks before he was able to dupe her of more money,” said an officer from Kalamboli police station.

After the constable accepted his request, Deshmukh told her he was attached to the Thane police. While keeping his conversations friendly for over a week, on October 22, Deshmukh told her he had lost his wallet and was in need of money.

As Deshmukh claimed he was stuck in Thane without money and cannot get back home, the next day, the woman agreed to give him ₹10,000. She transferred the amount using an online cash transfer application.

Deshmukh had bragged about knowing two more women constables from Mumbai, with whom the complainant was acquainted. After the accused asked for more money from her under a different pretext, she decided to do a background check and contact the other constables. She learnt he had borrowed money from them as well.

The woman then asked Deshmukh to meet him. They decided to meet at Kalyan railway station at 2 pm on Monday. While she was waiting for him, Deshmukh approached her. She was unable to recognise him, since he used a fake picture.

Police said Deshmukh then allegedly confessed to having created a fake account and claimed his real name was Kailash. The woman constable brought him to the police station and after preliminary investigation, the police learnt his real name is Deshmukh.

“We have learnt that he had at least two cases against him in Navi Mumbai where he posed as a sub-inspector. We suspect Deshmukh had conned more than three constables and have urged the victims to step forward with a complaint against him,” said Sanjay Sadigale, assistant inspector at Kalamboli police station.

The accused has been remanded to police custody till Saturday.

top news
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
14 dead, over 400 injured as major earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
14 dead, over 400 injured as major earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
Rajasthan ruin Gayle’s night out, end Kings’ winning streak
Rajasthan ruin Gayle’s night out, end Kings’ winning streak
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In