Man posing as police sub-inspector dupes women constables in Mumbai, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 01:06 IST

Kalamboli police, on Monday, arrested a 28-year-old man who posed as a police sub-inspector (PSI) and conned Mumbai police’s women constables. The accused would befriend them on social media and often, on the pretext of marrying them, would ask them for money.

The accused, Milind Deshmukh, a resident of Thane, would pose as PSI Ganesh More and send Facebook friend requests to women constables. In his latest con, Deshmukh sent a request to a 27-year-old constable attached to the Shivaji Nagar police station in Mumbai.

The constable, a resident of Kalamboli village in Navi Mumbai, accepted the request on October 11. Her husband is stationed outside Mumbai while she lives alone.

Deshmukh’s profile picture is in a police uniform, which he used to build trust with his victims, officials said.

“As the constable was a little attentive, she picked up red flags in his behaviour and was able to identify his con. This helped bust his con within two weeks before he was able to dupe her of more money,” said an officer from Kalamboli police station.

After the constable accepted his request, Deshmukh told her he was attached to the Thane police. While keeping his conversations friendly for over a week, on October 22, Deshmukh told her he had lost his wallet and was in need of money.

As Deshmukh claimed he was stuck in Thane without money and cannot get back home, the next day, the woman agreed to give him ₹10,000. She transferred the amount using an online cash transfer application.

Deshmukh had bragged about knowing two more women constables from Mumbai, with whom the complainant was acquainted. After the accused asked for more money from her under a different pretext, she decided to do a background check and contact the other constables. She learnt he had borrowed money from them as well.

The woman then asked Deshmukh to meet him. They decided to meet at Kalyan railway station at 2 pm on Monday. While she was waiting for him, Deshmukh approached her. She was unable to recognise him, since he used a fake picture.

Police said Deshmukh then allegedly confessed to having created a fake account and claimed his real name was Kailash. The woman constable brought him to the police station and after preliminary investigation, the police learnt his real name is Deshmukh.

“We have learnt that he had at least two cases against him in Navi Mumbai where he posed as a sub-inspector. We suspect Deshmukh had conned more than three constables and have urged the victims to step forward with a complaint against him,” said Sanjay Sadigale, assistant inspector at Kalamboli police station.

The accused has been remanded to police custody till Saturday.