Home / Mumbai News / Man rapes his 10-year-old daughter, arrested from Mumbai’s Vakola area

Man rapes his 10-year-old daughter, arrested from Mumbai’s Vakola area

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:39 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his own 10-year-old daughter by Vakola police on Thursday. A case of rape was registered after police received a complaint from survivor’s mother.

According to woman’s statement to police, in the year 2009, she got married to the accused. But after a year they separated. Both the children stayed with the accused.

On October 4, the accused sexually assaulted his daughter and threatened her to not reveal the incident to anyone. On October 6, the complainant took her daughter to her home, after which the survivor revealed her ordeal to her mother.

An officer from Vakola police station said, “Following her statement a case under section 376 (rape), 376 (2) (F)(being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) of Indian Penal Code and section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault),10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault), and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and arrested the accused.”

