Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Man sells pistol in Thane, arrested

mumbai Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:38 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Thane Crime branch unit 1 on Thursday night arrested a 23-year-old man for illegally selling a unlicensed pistol. The police also seized three live cartridges from the accused. To ensure a smooth Assembly elections, Thane police have been keeping a strict vigil. Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested Sachin Kude, a Satara resident.

Kude was selling weapons at Kartan road near Dadoji Kondev Stadium when the police caught him red-handed. The police were waiting near the bus station when they noticed the man making signs and gestures. Suspecting him to be the accused, they frisked Kude. “He had hidden a country pistol and cartridges in his pocket. He does not have a licence for the weapons. We have filed a case under section 37 (1) and 135 at the Thane Nagar police station against the accused,” said a police officer from Thane crime branch.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 23:38 IST

