Man stabs woman in Maharashtra after she rejects his marriage offer

The Manickpur police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old woman for rejecting his marriage proposal. The woman is being treated for her injuries at a private hospital in Vasai.

The accused, Vikas Madhukar Shinde, 39, is a resident of Parsiwadi in Ghatkopar, and was in love with the woman since the last three months. The woman is a resident of Chakradar Nagar in Nalla Sopara (West).

Shinde was angry at the woman after she rejected Shinde’s marriage proposal for a suitor found by her parents. On Saturday afternoon, Shinde went to the woman’s workplace in Vasai, and tried to convince her to marry him. When she yet again refused the proposal, Shinde stabbed her with a knife which he had brought along, said a Manickpur police official.

Hearing the woman scream for help, her colleagues rushed to her aid, and nabbed Shinde. They handed him over to the police and admitted the woman to the hospital.

The Vasai court on Sunday remanded Shinde in police custody.

“We arrested Shinde under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Doctors treating the woman said her condition is serious, as she has suffered stomach injuries,” said the official.