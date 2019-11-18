Man, who assaulted commuter at Kurla, robbed his phone, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 00:18 IST

The Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday evening arrested a mobile robber who attacked a commuter on a railway foot overbridge (FOB).

According to GRP officers, the commuter, Madankumar Paswaan, 25, was on his way to his residence in Kurla (east) after alighting a local train at 3.30pm when the incident took place.

GRP officers said when Paswaan was walking on the FOB looking at the screen of his mobile phone, he felt a hand on his shoulder. He turned around and saw three teenagers were standing behind him.

When he inquired what they wanted, one of the accused, Rahul Acharya, 19, punched him in his face. As he fell to the ground, Acharya and his accomplices started beating up Paswaan .

When Paswaan tried to get up, one of Acharya’s accomplices snatched his phone from his hand and started to run. Paswaan started shouting for help, even as passers-by watched.

“Hearing Paswaan’s screams, the patrolling team on the platform chased the robbers and arrested Acharya,” said M Inamdar, senior police inspector, Kurla GRP.

Inamdar said Acharya was wanted in several such cases. “We are strengthening the patrolling at the station and the railway yard where such incidents take place,” said Inamdar.

The incident comes a week after a man was killed by a mobile robber when he tried to save his niece’s phone.

.

.