Man who cheated banks of Rs30L arrested, his wife still absconding

Three months after being booked, the Naupada police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly cheated six private banks and Jalgaon villagers of more than Rs30 lakh. His wife, also an accused in the case, is still absconding.

According to the police, Bijay Mahendra Goud, 48, got married to Urmila in 1987. In 2016, the couple got divorced. “Bijay then got married to Rima, 28. The couple then opened a new bank account using Urmila’s documents”. “They gave my documents, but used Rima’s pictures. After taking a loan, they used to abscond. As my documents were submitted in the bank, I used to get calls from banks and from villagers. A case was lodged against me at Jalgaon. I then lodged a complaint, based on which Goud was arrested,” said Urmila, 43.

Urmila alleged Goud also took away her policy money.

C Jadhav, senior inspector from Naupada police station, said, “We are looking for Rima. We will soon alert Jalgaon and other states. We are getting more information on the couple.”