e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Masked men rob bizman at knifepoint on eastern freeway

Masked men rob bizman at knifepoint on eastern freeway

mumbai Updated: Aug 02, 2020 18:53 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

RCF police have booked two unknown persons for robbing a businessman at knifepoint near eastern freeway on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim Siraj Ahmad Kamaluddin Ansari, 38 is a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Govandi.

Ansari was heading towards Govandi from south Mumbai via the eastern freeway at 2am. He stopped his car mid-way to relieve himself. When he returned, he saw two masked men entering the car forcibly. The men then flashed a knife at him and threatened him with dire consequences. They looted ₹65,800 cash, his mobile phone and watch and fled from the spot.

An officer from RCF police station said, “Following his complaint we registered an FIR against two unknown men under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the case.”

top news
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving to hospital
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving to hospital
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Covid negative, distressed passengers exempted from institutional quarantine upon arrival in India
Covid negative, distressed passengers exempted from institutional quarantine upon arrival in India
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
Gehlot writes to PM Modi, urges him to chair meet with CMs for Covid-19 management
Gehlot writes to PM Modi, urges him to chair meet with CMs for Covid-19 management
PM Modi must win the trust of every citizen | Opinion
PM Modi must win the trust of every citizen | Opinion
Kerala gold smuggling case probe widens with six more arrests by NIA
Kerala gold smuggling case probe widens with six more arrests by NIA
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In