Meet our demands or we’ll vote for NOTA: 5K senior citizens

mumbai

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:23 IST

Nearly 5,000 senior citizens across the state have threatened to vote for NOTA (none of the above) option in the upcoming state Assembly elections if political parties fail to take note of some of their long-pending demands.

In a recently issued statement, the Federation of Senior Citizens’ Organisations Maharashtra (FESCOM) has said that if parties want votes from senior citizens, they would have to look at their demands seriously. Some of their key demands include lowering the age bar for the senior citizen category to 60 from 65; free medical aid; seat reservation in local trains; dedicated budget for the needs of senior citizens, among others.

“We have given our set of demands to all the prominent political parties.

Many of these demands have been long-pending and despite assurances from various governments and political parties, none of our issues have been addressed so far. We would, thus, like to tell them now that if they do not take our demands seriously, we will not give them our valuable vote and will instead vote for NOTA,” said Vijay Aundhe, vice president, FESCOM.

There around 1.40 crore senior citizens residing in Maharashtra.

The citizens’ body has also highlighted the issues of senior citizens in rural Maharashtra, majority of whom are into farming.

“Around 70% of the state’s senior citizens live in villages. They often travel in state transport buses. Recently, the government has made it mandatory for them to have smart cards to avail ticket concessions, which was earlier given on showing valid documents like PAN and Aadhaar. The government should not make smart card mandatory. Besides, those engaged in farming need to get a monthly pension of ₹3,000,” reads the statement.

Shailesh Mishra, president, Silver Innings Foundation, which works for senior citizens, said there is complete apathy on the part of political parties towards senior citizens, though most politicians are themselves old.

“If these parties do not think about the issues of senior citizens, it will never reflect in the policies that the government makes for them,” said Mishra.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 00:23 IST