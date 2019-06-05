Message praising IS chief Baghdadi found on bridge pillar in Navi Mumbai, police investigate

The Navi Mumbai police have started investigations into messages written on a pillar of Khopta bridge in Uran, near Mumbai.

Residents found messages praising Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi scribbled on the pillar and alerted the police.

The message praised Baghdadi as the “most dreaded terrorist of the world”, according to PTI.

The bridge is near JNPT and connects Dronagiri node. Written in Hindi, the messages mentioned Kejriwal, Hafeez Saeed, Ram Katori and Rahim Katori.

There was a drawing with labels of seaport, airport and other establishments. Another message had scribbled Kurla and Gorakhpur.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar went to the spot on Tuesday.

“There are lot of numbers and names scribbled on the wall which don’t mean much. Residents told us that local villagers come and drink here.”

He directed officers to apply black paint on the messages so that they do not go viral.

Kumar said, “It could be a prank, but we are investigating.”

As some important installations are situated in and around Uran, including a naval base, JNPT container port and a power station, the police have increased the security in the area, PTI quoted a police official as saying.

