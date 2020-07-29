e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Metro Bhavan hearings starts from Tuesday

Metro Bhavan hearings starts from Tuesday

mumbai Updated: Jul 29, 2020 01:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The town planning department of the state government initiated online public hearings for the proposed Metro Bhavan at Aarey on Tuesday. The state had received 2,563 suggestions/objections on the changing the land-use for 2.03 hectares of land in 2019. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned a central operation and control centre on the two hectare plot in Aarey. The basement plus 27 floor building will be built at a cost of ₹1,033 crores.

top news
Play of words, say army officers on China’s new claim on Ladakh disengagement
Play of words, say army officers on China’s new claim on Ladakh disengagement
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
Five Rafale jets to land today
Five Rafale jets to land today
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Air pollution cuts Indians’ life expectancy by 5.2 years: Report
Air pollution cuts Indians’ life expectancy by 5.2 years: Report
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai ‘relief’; PM-bankers’ meet
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai ‘relief’; PM-bankers’ meet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In