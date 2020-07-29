Metro Bhavan hearings starts from Tuesday

mumbai

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 01:04 IST

The town planning department of the state government initiated online public hearings for the proposed Metro Bhavan at Aarey on Tuesday. The state had received 2,563 suggestions/objections on the changing the land-use for 2.03 hectares of land in 2019. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned a central operation and control centre on the two hectare plot in Aarey. The basement plus 27 floor building will be built at a cost of ₹1,033 crores.