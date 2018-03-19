Metro lines may make commute to Navi Mumbai airport smoother

For better connectivity to the Navi Mumbai airport, the authorities plan to build two stations of two Metro lines close to the city airport.

A station of the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 is likely to be parallel to the proposed Metro line to the Navi Mumbai International Airport at the international airport Terminal 2 (T2), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) officials said. The stations are expected to be 30m below the ground level.

With all Metro lines inter-connected, the move will make it easy for fliers to reach the airports.

The detailed project report (DPR) of the country’s first dedicated Metro corridor between the two international airports is in its final stages, according to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The Metro corridor will be jointly executed by MMRDA and City and Industrial Development Authority (Cidco).

SK Gupta, director, projects, MMRC, said MMRDA has asked the MMRC to build the station for them. “MMRDA requested us to construct the underground station for the airport Metro parallel to our station on line-3. We have accepted it. It will ensure integration of the two Metros. The underground stations will share a common area on top for passengers to enter and exit the airport. The MMRDA will compensate MMRC for the expenses we incur,” Gupta said.

The dedicated airport line will be partially underground from the Mumbai international airport. It will be underground for about 8km from the Mumbai airport and will surface at Mankhurd and go on as an elevated route up to the Navi Mumbai airport. The estimated cost of the dedicated airport corridor is Rs18,000 crore.

The 33.5km Metro-3 corridor, which will be operational by end of 2021, will also have integration with Mumbai Central railway station, Monorail station at Jacob Circle, domestic and international airport terminals, Mumbai Metro One at Marol. “The integration at Mumbai Central station and airport terminals will help commuters directly enter the terminal or the outstationed train station without coming out on road level,” a senior MMRC official said.