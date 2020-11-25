MH-CET 2020: Engineering aspirants in Maharashtra to be awarded full marks for 29 questions with errors

mumbai

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:52 IST

After months of delay, engineering aspirants awaiting the results of their entrance exam have reason to cheer. In a circular released on its website, the state common entrance test (CET) cell has revealed that many objections raised by students against errors in questions in the CET exams held in September and October have been accepted. This means that all students who appeared for the exam will be awarded full marks for at least 29 questions.

“Students had raised objections on a large number of questions. Many were certain the CET cell will accept the challenges this year because they had proof that the questions themselves were wrong or that in some cases, the correct answer was not incorporated in the options mentioned,” said Abhay Joshi, an engineering aspirant.

The circular, shared by the CET cell, has stated that objections were accepted for 65 questions. Maximum questions that are being awarded full marks are either due to an error in the question itself or the errors in the options provided per question. It further explains each unique question ID across the four sections (physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics) for which objection was raised by students and accepted by an expert committee put together by the CET cell.

This year, a nationwide lockdown due to increasing Covid-19 cases pushed entrance exams for all undergraduate professional courses by a few months, and the state CET cell conducted the CET exams for engineering aspirants in September. However, after receiving complaints, several students who missed the exams in September due to Covid-19 were allowed to appear for the exam in October. The CET cell displayed their answer key on their website on November 10 and started accepting objections and grievances regarding the exam between November 10 and 12.

“As per the report submitted by experts in this matter, changes suggested by the experts will be incorporated in the database, and accordingly the results will be processed,” stated the circular released on Wednesday. Results for the MH-CET exam will be declared on November 28.