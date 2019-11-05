e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Minivans carrying school kids must be phased out: HC

mumbai Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:16 IST
KAY Dodhiya
KAY Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday directed the state government to phase out all minivans being used to ferry schoolchildren in the interest of their safety.

The HC bench held that while the Central government had laid down strict safety guidelines for school buses, the state should adopt the same, rather than compromising on schoolchildren’s safety.

The court also directed the state transport authority to talk to parents on why unapproved vehicles should not be used for transporting their children.

A division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and Riyaz Chagla, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the PTA United Forum, was informed by advocate Rama Subramanium that despite the Central government issuing safety norms and rules for school buses, the state was not following it. The Central government rule has defined a school bus as a vehicle that has a capacity of 13+1, but state authorities were flouting the same by allowing minivans and autorickshaws to ferry children. She further submitted that there was no agreement between the smaller vehicles and school authorities, hence there was no means of accountability nor were the schools in a position to exercise control over the vehicles.

This she submitted was causing grave danger to the lives of children as the smaller vehicles did not adhere to any safety norms stipulated by the Central government. The transport department countered the allegations, stating that school buses could not ply in smaller lanes whereas vans and rickshaws could easily access and hence it had not entirely implemented the Central government norms. The department sought further time to explain its stance in this regard.

The bench, however, said the safety of children was of utmost importance and that the Central government rules overrode the state’s, hence the transport department should take efforts to discontinue the usage of smaller vehicles in a phased manner and posted the matter for hearing on November 21.

top news
RCEP trade deal a no-go, PM Modi says conscience doesn’t allow
RCEP trade deal a no-go, PM Modi says conscience doesn’t allow
No end to Maharashtra impasse as numbers don’t add up
No end to Maharashtra impasse as numbers don’t add up
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
India among most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN chief Guterres
India among most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN chief Guterres
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
MP man rapes daughter for over a year, shoots video to threaten younger ones
MP man rapes daughter for over a year, shoots video to threaten younger ones
Yuvraj Singh says ‘definite need’ for better national selectors
Yuvraj Singh says ‘definite need’ for better national selectors
Delhiites have their say on Odd-Even scheme & pollution menace
Delhiites have their say on Odd-Even scheme & pollution menace
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News