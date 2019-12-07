Minor among 3 arrested for assaulting man in Kalyan

mumbai

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 00:36 IST

Mahatma Phule police have arrested three people, including a minor, for assaulting a man for standing in middle of the road in Kalyan on Thursday. The victim has been admitted to a private hospital in Ulhasnagar.

According to police, Prakash Nenwani, 49, was celebrating his birthday with his friends at Kal Dhaba near Kalyan station road. After dinner, he was engaged in a conversation with his friends, without realising that he was standing in the middle of the road. Kaustubh Yerpude, 21, Yash Jawade, 19, and a minor crossed them on their bike.

Assistant police inspector S Kumbhare said, “The accused started shouting at Nenwani when the latter’s friends intervened and asked them to leave. But, they started a fight and called more of their friends. Three of them stabbed Nenwani in the stomach and fled the spot. We arrested three accused and registered a case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”