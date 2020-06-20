e-paper
Mumbai News / MMRDA cancels bids of two Chinese firms for 10 monorail rakes

MMRDA cancels bids of two Chinese firms for 10 monorail rakes

mumbai Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:43 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) and amid the stand-off between India and China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has cancelled the bids to manufacture 10 monorail rakes received from
two Chinese companies – CRRC Corporation Ltd and BYD Co Ltd.

HT had reported on Wednesday that an MMRDA notification had stated that the bids for the rakes had been scrapped for the second time in six months. However, it had not cited any reason for the termination then.

MMRDA said the Chinese firms were constantly asking for revisions in terms and conditions.

“As the two Chinese companies are dictating us to change tender conditions, MMRDA has decided to look for technology partners in India. As we do not require large quantities, it is possible for Indian firms to manufacture and supply (the coaches) in less time,” MMRDA metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev said.

“We will start the re-tendering process immediately with revised eligibility criteria, such as manufacturing facilities established in India for the past 10 years on similar projects to enable participation of Indian firms,” a senior MMRDA official said.

The official also said that talks have been initiated with Indian manufacturers namely Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

