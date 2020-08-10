MMRDA plans green corridor along MTHL

mumbai

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 00:34 IST

In what can be called a much-needed intervention for the city, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned a green corridor along the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), connecting Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.

The “urban ecological corridor” would consist of urban forests, wetlands, mangroves, walking and bicycling trails, amusement and activity zones, eateries, cafes and children’s play areas among other attractions. It will also act as a connector to the Karnala Bird Sanctuary in Navi Mumbai. More than 75,000 trees are expected to be planted for the project.

Known to be the brainchild of MMRDA metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev, the ecological corridor will stretch for 5.5 kilometre (km) on both sides of MTHL landside portion at Chirle in Navi Mumbai. The 22-km sea bridge, of which 16.5km is on sea, stretches from Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai.

Amid the raging debate over developing infrastructure at the cost of the environment, MMRDA said the ecological corridor will prove to be a “pioneering project in the field of highway ecology to achieve MMRDA’s objective of developing sensitive urban infrastructure”.

Rajeev said, “Apart from increasing green cover significantly, the project will boost the liveability index, reduce pollution in the vicinity and also eliminate barrier effects.” He added that the project will be implemented in coordination with the state forest department.

The project is modelled based on eco-motorway in France, Miami Metro-rail, Richmond Bridge in Virginia and Shenzhen-Huizhou Expressway in China which boast of thick green cover along the corridor.

On the drawing boards since the 1980s, MMRDA started construction for MTHL in 2018, but the ₹17,843-crore project is hit by delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to officials, the project will face a six-month delay owing to shortage in manpower and machinery.

MTHL was estimated to be operational by September 2022. However, as of June 2020, only 27% of the overall work has been completed.