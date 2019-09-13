MNS, SP want you to take selfies with potholes

mumbai

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:57 IST

After the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Samajwadi Party, too, have started online campaigns against potholes in the city.

As part of the campaign, ‘Selfie with Potholes’, the MNS has urged citizens take a selfie with potholes, and send it to their leaders using Twitter or WhatsApp. The MNS leaders will later send the pothole selfie to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

Prashant Rane, MNS’s ward president from Andheri, said, “We have started an online campaign to request citizens to send their selfies with potholes to us via Twitter or WhatsApp. In exchange, we will reward citizens who highlight potholes to us… We will report these potholes to the BMC, and ensure they are fixed by following up with officials concerned.”

SP corporator Rais Shaikh also announced a similar campaign on Twitter on Friday. Shaikh tweeted: “Share a picture of at least one pothole on your way, while you are travelling today using #AquariumOnRoad. Best picture wins something exciting.”

Earlier, the NCP had initiated a similar Twitter campaign against potholes, by tagging the official account of BMC.

The BMC maintains nearly 2,000-km roads in the city, and has been at the receiving end over the quality of roads. According to the data consolidated by the road department from the civic body’s 24x7 app, 3,649 pothole complaints were reported from June 10 to September 3. The BMC app has been downloaded by 1,72,184 mobile users in the city.

Meanwhile, the Opposition, Congress, NCP and Samajwadi Party, walked out of BMC’s house on Wednesday, alleging the ruling Shiv Sena did not allow its leaders in the house over the issue of potholes and frequent flooding in the city.

