‘Money spent on unapproved staff by colleges won’t be considered for fees revision’

mumbai

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 17:20 IST

After receiving a number applications from colleges seeking review in fee revision norms, the state Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) has, on Wednesday, said that money spent on unauthorised or unapproved staff will not be considered for revision of annual fees.

Higher education institutes, including engineering, medical and pharmacy colleges have to seek the permission of FRA before increasing their annual fees.

“While examining fee revision proposals, expenses made [by the institute] towards unapproved staff salary expenditure is disallowed as per norms in force,” said a circular released by FRA recently. “It has come to our notice that some institutes, aggrieved by our decision are filing for review applications, which is unnecessary,” stated the circular released on Wednesday.

FRA decides the fees of all professional courses offered at private unaided institutes in the state. It follows an expense-based model to calculate the fees, where the overall expenditure of the college is equally divided by the number of students at the institute to arrive at the tuition fee. The colleges are also allowed to charge a development fee, which is capped at 10% of the tuition fee, from students for new infrastructure development.

While the fee regulating authority has suggested that institutes falling in this particular category should forward relevant documents and information at the time of applying for annual fee revision. “We consider several aspects at the time of approving fees for the academic year. It is ensured that a reasonable fee is approved in order to avoid any room for grievances from the institute as well as students. However, we cannot go against the law and consider unapproved staff,” said the spokesperson, FRA.

Institutes, on the other hand, have not appreciated the explanation given by FRA. “Higher authorities, some times, take years to approve new staff and till then we end up paying for them from our own pockets. The FRA should at least consider the application for new staff which lies pending with the government and medical council,” said the vice-principal of a Pune based medical institute on condition of anonymity.