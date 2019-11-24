Monkey jumps on high-tension wire in Thane, rescued

mumbai

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 00:43 IST

A bonnet macaque was injured after he jumped on a high-tension wire in Indira Nagar on Friday. The monkey has burn injuries on his shoulder, forearm and left hand. Bonnet macaques are a common species found on the periphery of Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Volunteers from the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) rescued the electrocuted monkey.

“We received a call about an injured monkey, and immediately ensured that the monkey gets medical aid. The doctor has said that the monkey will be released into the wild after he starts eating properly,” said Aditya Patil, a volunteer at WWA.