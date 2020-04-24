e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Monsoon preparedness: BMC may allow work at construction sites amid lockdown

Monsoon preparedness: BMC may allow work at construction sites amid lockdown

mumbai Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:55 IST
Eeshanpriya M S
Eeshanpriya M S
Hindustantimes
         

With monsoon approaching, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may allow controlled construction activities for incomplete constructions to make them monsoon-ready and avoid damage during rains. However, this will not be allowed in containment zones. With this move, BMC wants to eliminate possibility of flooding, subsequent landslide, and creation of mosquito breeding grounds, which may lead to additional health hazards during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The allowed constructions include completion of foundation or basement of buildings, retaining wall which separates the site from adjoining buildings.

A senior civic official associated with the development said, “Sites where construction began but abruptly stopped due to lockdown, need to be brought to a safe level. During monsoon, construction sites pose many hazards; especially those of mosquito breeding grounds, landslides or damage to existing structure due to flooding at half-completed construction sites.”

Another senior civic official said, “Malaria and dengue have some symptoms that are similar to early signs of Covid-19, such as weakness and fatigue. There will be large scale panic if these vector-borne diseases are on the rise during the outbreak.”

BMC may also allow structural stability work in buildings where it had already begun as well as water proofing work.

However, the allowed construction sites will have to follow rules including camping of labour at the site, ensuring labourers wear masks during work, disinfecting common areas such as toilets and pantries twice a week, isolation facility in case workers fall sick, weekly visits by doctors to examine the workers as well as conducting rapid test on workers.

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, president of National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) said, “Naredco welcomes the permission to carry out ‘urgent pre-monsoon work for safety purpose’, as it will ensure no damage happens to on-going projects as a result of water-logging during monsoon. It has already brought out a set of norms to be followed in such situations, and these will ensure that all necessary precautions are taken.”

