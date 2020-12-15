e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / More schools reopen for Class 9 to 12 in Maharashtra, attendance increases

More schools reopen for Class 9 to 12 in Maharashtra, attendance increases

According to the data, as on December 14, nearly 8 lakh students were attending schools every day while more than 15,000 schools have reopened over the past 3 weeks

mumbai Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 00:23 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
As on Monday, more than 90% schools reopened in Gadchiroli, Osmanabad, Satara, Solapur, Jalgaon and Nanded districts
As on Monday, more than 90% schools reopened in Gadchiroli, Osmanabad, Satara, Solapur, Jalgaon and Nanded districts(HT Photo)
         

Three weeks after the Maharashtra education department reopened school for Class 9 to 12 in several parts of the state, the number of students attending schools has seen a 60% increase with more schools reopening, data shared by the education department has revealed.

According to the data, as on December 14, nearly 8 lakh students were attending schools every day while more than 15,000 schools have reopened over the past 3 weeks.

On November 23, the education department reopened more than 9,000 schools in various parts of the state such as Chandrapur, Solapur, Satara, Beed and Amravati. Schools said that since the gradual reopening, the number of students seems to be increasing.

“We are seeing a good response from students now. More than 80% of students in Class 10 are attending school now, which is a good sign. Parents are sending their children as the initial anxiety and fear seem to be receding a bit,” said Balu Bhoyar, principal, Karamveer Vidyalaya in Chandrapur.

As on Monday, more than 90% schools reopened in Gadchiroli, Osmanabad, Satara, Solapur, Jalgaon and Nanded districts. A total of 50% schools for Class 9 to 12 reopened in the state by Monday.

“Students are enthusiastic about attending schools and the attendance is seeing a steady rise. All the safety rules with respect to Covid-19 are being followed by schools. Teachers who have tested positive have been isolated and taken care of,” tweeted state education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Teachers said some parents were still sceptical about sending their children to school due to the fear of contracting the virus. “When we ask them to fill an undertaking before sending students, they get a bit worried and hence do not sending children yet,” said the teacher of a school in Latur.

As per the standard operating procedures laid down by the education department, only 50% students in these schools are asked to attend classes on a rotational basis.

top news
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In