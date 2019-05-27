MSF jawan shoots self, blames 3 in suicide note

A 22-year-old Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel shot himself in the neck with his rifle in Vile Parle (East) on Saturday. The police have filed an accidental death case.

According to the Vile Parle police, in his suicide note, the jawan blamed three people from his village. Police said the three were unhappy with his relationship with a woman. They said the trio can be booked if the man’s parents register a complaint of abetment of suicide.

The incident took place around 5pm, when the jawan was guarding an administrative office. “He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on admission. His body has been taken to Sir JJ Hospital for post-mortem,” said an officer.

The man took charge as an MSF jawan on May 9. He had a 12-bore gun, which is given to select personnel.

D Kanakaratanam, director general of police, MSF, said: “The jawan, according to local police, had some personal problems. The reason [behind committing suicide] was not long duty hours or anything related to work.”

Officials said MSF personnel are recruited, trained and supervised by Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. “A few years ago, we started our own induction process. A higher secondary certificate is the minimum educational requirement. We conduct a few physical tests before recruiting them. We don’t do psychological profiling. Once recruited, we send the personnel for training at centres provided by the Maharashtra Police. This also includes weapons training,” said Kanakaratanam.

First Published: May 27, 2019 01:19 IST