MU to get ₹20 cr, property and water tax relief from TMC for Thane sub-centre

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said it will give ₹20 crore for University of Mumbai sub-centre at Balkum. The decision was taken during a meeting between MU vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar and TMC civic chief Sanjeev Jaiswal on Thursday. The money will be used for constructing a hostel and other infrastructure requirements at the sub-centre.

“A few problems at the sub-centre need immediate attention. We approached the students and teachers to understand their concerns. They want a comfortable commute and a proper approach road to the centre. So we contacted the TMC. The civic body agreed to help and offered ₹20 crore,” said Pednekar.

At present, 350 students pursue two integrated courses at the sub-centre.

“It is a matter of pride that MU has a sub-centre in Thane. Students from this part of the city are benefitting from this campus. To help the local students, I have instructed the officials to begin work on pending infrastructure. A tab will be kept on the progress,” said Jaiswal.

Moreover, TMC agreed to levy education concession on the plot where the sub-centre is built owing to which the MU will have to pay a nominal property and water tax. The 6.5 acre plot in Balkum was handed over by the TMC in 2007.

“The sub-centre has only a few permanent teachers. For two integrated courses, it is essential that students get some additional assistance. We’ll try to appoint more faculty members,” said Niranjan Davkhare, MLA, Konkan Division Graduates.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 00:28 IST