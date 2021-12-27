Mumbai: 3 killed in blaze at Kandivli temple

mumbai

Three people died in a sudden fire that broke out at a temple in Kandivali, Mumbai on Sunday morning. The incident took place around 4.14am at Sai Baba Temple at Bandar Pakhadi Road in Charkop.

The fire was doused within a few minutes; however, what caused it is unknown. According to the officials from the disaster management cell of the civic body, a short circuit might have started the fire.

The two deceased have been identified as Subhash Khode, 25 and Yuvaraj Pawar, 25. The third victim, Mannu Gupta, 26, had received 90-95% burns and was shifted from Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli to Sion Hospital and his condition was critical. However, on Sunday afternoon, Gupta succumbed to his injuries.

Fire brigade officials said that all the three victims used to take shelter at the temple during the night and were trapped in the fire.

A fire officer said, “The fire broke out and engulfed the temple in no time. By the time the victims must have realised about the situation, the fire had engulfed the temple leaving no space for them to get out.”